Burnley and Manchester United meet in Matchday 6 of the Premier League, both looking to redeem themselves from a less than stellar start to the league. Crucial matchup for both teams, eager to put initial difficulties behind them and secure a victory that revives their campaigns.
In which stadium is Burnley vs Manchester United played?
City: Burnley, England
Stadium: Turf Moor
Date: Saturday September 23
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Burnley vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch Burnley vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Burnley vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
2-5
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
EFL CUP
|
Aston Villa
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
0-3D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayern
|
4-3D
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
On the Manchester United side, Raphael Varanea recent but crucial addition, is in doubt after a hit, while unknowns surround the conditions of Shaw and Mason Mount, both with hamstring injuries. Likewise, back problems Amrabat They may raise additional concerns for the English team. These absences will undoubtedly have an impact on the strategies and dynamics of the game for both teams. Antony and Jadon Sancho They are removed from the dynamics of the first team and will be absent to face Burnley
Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, Ekdal, Beyer, Roberts, Cullen, Brownhill, Twine, Koleosho, Amdouni and Foster
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Lisandro, Reguilón; Casemiro, Mctominay, Pellistri, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Burnley 0-3 Manchester United
