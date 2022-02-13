Monday, February 14, 2022
Burnley vs. Liverpool: live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis DÃ±iaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.

Luis Dñiaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.

England Premier League match.

Liverpool and Luis Díaz have a new challenge this Sunday, when they visit Burnley in the Premier League matchday.

The Colombian has adapted in the best way to the team managed by Jurgen Klopp and is a starter in this crucial match.

It may interest you: (Story of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension)

The commitment is part of the date 25 of the Leaguewhich is led by Manchester City.

Liverpool ranks second in the table with 51 points, while his rival in turn is last with 14 units.

lineups

Burnley

Liverpool

Follow the match here.

