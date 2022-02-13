Burnley vs. Liverpool: live, minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Dñiaz receives a foul in a match against Leicester.
England Premier League match.
February 13, 2022, 08:24 AM
Liverpool and Luis Díaz have a new challenge this Sunday, when they visit Burnley in the Premier League matchday.
The Colombian has adapted in the best way to the team managed by Jurgen Klopp and is a starter in this crucial match.
The commitment is part of the date 25 of the Leaguewhich is led by Manchester City.
Liverpool ranks second in the table with 51 points, while his rival in turn is last with 14 units.
lineups
Burnley
Liverpool
⭐ ⭐
Here’s how we line up for #BURLIV this afternoon 👊
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2022
Follow the match here.
