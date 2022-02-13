Burnley vs. Liverpool: live, minute by minute

Liverpool and Luis Díaz have a new challenge this Sunday, when they visit Burnley in the Premier League matchday.

The Colombian has adapted in the best way to the team managed by Jurgen Klopp and is a starter in this crucial match.

The commitment is part of the date 25 of the Leaguewhich is led by Manchester City.

Liverpool ranks second in the table with 51 points, while his rival in turn is last with 14 units.

lineups

Burnley

Liverpool

Here's how we line up for #BURLIV this afternoon

