Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United is drawing 0-0 as a visitor against Burnley in a match corresponding to the 36th round of the English Premier League. Those led by Rosario come from defeating Tottenham and are trying to begin to close in the best way their first participation in the top flight after 16 years.

The Whites are in 10th place in the standings, with 50 points (product of 15 wins, 5 draws and 15 losses) and confirmed their permanence in the Premier League several dates ago.