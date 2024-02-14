The Premier League is more alive than ever and this matchday 25 will face Burnley and Arsenal, both teams with totally different objectives, although in need of points. Thus, the team led by Vincent Kompany is second to last in the standings, and has not won since December of last year. Seven points from safety, they need to add victories if they do not want to see themselves relegated to the second division of English football ahead of time.
For its part, Mikel Arteta's team comes into this match full of energy after winning 0-6 against West Ham, in a huge match of the gunners. The team is fighting for the league title, and in a few days the Champions League returns, so it will be important to add the three points to arrive in good harmony for that European clash.
City; Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor
Date: Saturday February 17
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 9:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN 1, Movistar+
Star+
Paramount+
nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
1-0 D
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-2D
|
FA Cup
Burnley: Luca Koleosho due to a knee injury
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, Thomas Partey due to a thigh injury, Gabriel Jesús due to a knee injury, Zinchenko due to a calf problem.
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Ramsey, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Fofana, Amdouni.
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Burnley 0-3 Arsenal
