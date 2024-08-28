London (dpa)

English: Burnley Football Club announced the signing of Tunisian Hannibal Mejbri for four years from Manchester United, without announcing the value of the deal.

The club stated on its website that Al-Majbri, 21, spent last season on loan to the Spanish team Sevilla and is now the team’s eighth summer signing.

“I’m very excited,” said Mejbri. “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans. I’ve played against Burnley before at Turf Moor and the atmosphere was amazing.”

He added: “After speaking with coach Scott Parker, the project seemed good to me and I hope we will achieve success.”