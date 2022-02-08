MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United will try to erase the bad feelings after its elimination on penalties at the hands of ‘Boro’ in the FA Cup and make a good last league victory against West Ham. The red devils occupy Champions positions, but they are very close to the ‘hammers’ themselves, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Ace to follow: the Portuguese duo. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 8 goals this season and has given 3 assists, while Bruno Fernandes registers 7 goals and 5 assists. Attention to the former Real Madrid player, because if he sees yellow card will miss Southampton’s visit to Old Trafford.