ELEVEN OF THE MANCHESTER CITY

Guardiola, who has to go to Anfield, makes rotations to try to reach that final with the squad at 100%. If men like Sterling, Cancelo, Stones, Rodrigo or Mahrez rested last day, in this they are headlines. Bench for the Spanish Ferran Torres.

Manchester City lineup: Ederson; Cancello, Dias, Stones, Laporte; Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez; Bernardo Silva, Sterling and Gabriel Jesús.