The source added: “A group of displaced citizens next to the Rafah land crossing from the Palestinian side set car tires in front of the main gate of the crossing, then they opened the crossing gate and attacked trucks carrying food aid that were on their way to the Strip.”

He continued: “Palestinian police patrols were sent to control the field situation and secure aid trucks.”

The Rafah land crossing is a border crossing located in the city of Rafah between the Gaza Strip in Palestine and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

The crossing played a prominent role in bringing aid into the Strip after the outbreak of war, which was caused by the October 7 attack.