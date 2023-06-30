Burning the Koran | Thousands demonstrated again near the embassies of the three Nordic countries in Baghdad – Finland prepares a note for Iraq

Religious and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr has announced that the protests will continue through July.

On Friday thousands of people protested in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, against Sweden’s decision to allow the burning of the Koran in a demonstration based on freedom of expression. Sweden allowed the protester Salwan Momika tear up and burn the Koran in front of the Grand Mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, which has enraged many Muslim countries.

The demonstration was supposed to be held in front of the common embassy area of ​​Finland, Sweden and Norway. According to the AFP news agency, however, the police had closed the street passing by the embassy with concrete blocks, so the protesters gathered in a nearby street.

Thousands gathered in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to protest Sweden’s decision to allow the burning of the Koran at a demonstration.

“The demonstration has progressed very peacefully today. A lot of people have been there, according to some estimates up to 10,000. There were more than 1,000 soldiers of the Iraqi security forces protecting the place”, the deputy head of the Finnish mission Anna Malinen tells HS.

The demonstration started at 5 p.m. Finnish time, and by 8:30 it was already ending, according to Malinen.

According to him, this time no one even tried to break into the embassy. Yesterday, Thursday, the embassies of Finland, Sweden and Norway had to be evacuated, because the Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr supporters decided to demonstrate a day earlier than announced and stormed the embassy grounds.

According to the information received by the Finnish mission, the demonstrators followed the order for a peaceful demonstration.

Malinen told earlier on Friday to HS that the daily order of the central committee of the demonstrators forbade the burning of Swedish flags, but allowed the burning of rainbow flags. The burning of large rainbow flags was seen on the spot.

“There is a really strong movement against gender and sexual minorities in Iraq. Homosexuality is seen as against Islam,” explains Malinen, why exactly rainbow flags were allowed to be burned.

According to AFP, the protesters also trampled the pictures of Momika, who burned the Koran. The Iraqi government has demanded that Sweden hand over Momika so that he could be tried in his home country.

Representatives of various Shia factions participated in the demonstration. In advance, it was feared that clashes between the groups could occur. However, there were no skirmishes, Malinen says.

Protesters burned several rainbow flags. Burning Swedish flags was forbidden.

Al-Sadr has announced that his supporters plan to demonstrate in front of the embassies every Friday until the end of July, Malinen says. According to him, it is not yet known whether the representative offices will spend the whole of July or only Fridays in evako.

“We have a really good atmosphere here. We are evacuated in very good conditions and we continue our work as normally as we can.”

Finland has not yet sent a note to Iraq, but after the acute situation subsides, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will handle the situation with Iraq “with a precise note and personally”, the ambassador Matti Lassila told HS on Friday.

Malinen confirms that the note is being sent because of the intrusion of the protesters on Thursday.

“Our main concern is that it doesn’t happen again. There was no damage to our property this time, but we have expressed our concern that the protesters were able to penetrate the mission’s territory at all,” he clarifies.