Friday, June 30, 2023
Burning the Koran | The United States condemns the burning of the Koran in Sweden

June 30, 2023
Burning the Koran | The United States condemns the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Foreign countries|Burning the Koran

A spokesperson for the US State Department said the burning of the Koran affects Muslims’ freedom to practice their religion.

United States announced that it condemns the burning of the Koran that took place in Sweden on Wednesday, reports the Reuters news agency.

The US State Department says that despite disapproval of the act, allowing the protest supports freedom of expression and is not the same as condoning the act.

The United States believes the demonstration has created a “climate of fear” that affects the freedom of Muslims and representatives of other minority religions to practice their religion, a spokesperson for the country’s State Department Matt Miller said Thursday at a press conference, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday A 37-year-old man protested in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque by tearing up and burning the Koran, the Muslim holy book.

The demonstration and the burning of the Koran had the permission of the police. It was the first so-called authorized burning of the Koran since a court ruled the police had made a mistake when they denied permission last winter.

Sweden’s decision to allow the burning of the Koran in a demonstration based on freedom of expression has aroused strong criticism and opposition in Muslim countries.

The act has been called, among other things, “shameful” and “an attack on the peaceful coexistence of religions”. Demonstrators protesting the burning of the Koran stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday.

