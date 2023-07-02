Burning the Koran | The Swedish government condemns the burning of the Koran as Islamophobic

Racism and xenophobia have no place in Sweden or Europe, says the Swedish Foreign Ministry in its statement.

Swedish the government has “strongly” condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about this by e-mail Svenska Dagbladet – magazine on Sunday, and it was also reported by other Swedish media, such as the public broadcasting company SVT.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement came after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on its 57 member countries to take action against the desecration of the Koran.

Statement according to the Swedish government “fully understands that Islamophobic acts at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims”. According to the statement, these actions in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, burning the Koran or other scriptures is “an offensive and disrespectful act and a clear provocation”.

“Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Sweden or Europe,” the statement said.

On Wednesday An Iraqi citizen living in Sweden Salwan Momika trampled on the Koran and set its pages on fire in front of the Stockholm mosque.

The power of the demonstration was undoubtedly increased by the fact that Wednesday was the first day of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, when many Muslims head for the pilgrimage to Mecca.

The rapture caused a great uproar in many Islamic countries, which continues to this day.

In Baghdad, angry protesters marched on Thursday to the area of ​​the Finnish embassy in Iraq, where the embassies of Sweden and Norway are also located in the common embassy area of ​​the Nordic countries. The diplomats of Finland, Sweden and Norway had to be evacuated after the demonstrations.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhose sympathy Sweden needs to get its NATO membership ratified in Turkey, has strongly condemned the burning of the Koran.

In addition, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have invited the Swedish ambassador for an interview due to the incident, reported news agency AFP.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, according to AFP, that Iran would refrain from sending its new ambassador to Sweden because of the rapture.