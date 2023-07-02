Burning the Koran | The staff evacuated from the Finnish embassy in Baghdad will return to work on Monday

Thousands of people protested this week in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, against Sweden’s decision to allow the burning of the Koran in a demonstration under the freedom of expression.

Finland The staff evacuated from the Baghdad embassy due to the protests will return to the embassy tomorrow, Monday, and the situation has stabilized.

The ambassador in Baghdad told about it this evening Matti Lassila for STT.

According to Lassila, who is currently in Finland, the demonstrations in Baghdad have calmed down for now, and now the damage in the area of ​​the Nordic embassies is being investigated.

He said that the exterior of the Swedish embassy had some damage from the protesters. As far as we know, there was no damage to the Finnish mission, says Lassila.

Angry protesters marched this week to the area of ​​the Finnish embassy in Iraq, where the Swedish and Norwegian embassies are also located.

