Burning the Koran | Muslim countries enraged, protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Muslim countries have strongly criticized Wednesday’s Koran burning in Sweden.

Swedish the decision to allow the burning of the Koran in a demonstration based on freedom of expression has aroused strong criticism and opposition in Muslim countries, according to the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

On Wednesday, a 37-year-old man protested in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque tearing up and burning the Koranthe Muslim holy book.

Thursday In Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, protesters temporarily stormed the Swedish embassy.

Among others, Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia have warned that the burning of the Koran will “cause outrage” among Muslims all over the world.

Syria called the act “shameful”, and Palestine “a flagrant attack on human rights, tolerance, acceptance of others, democracy and the peaceful coexistence of all religions”.

Morocco, on the other hand, reacted to the incident by recalling its ambassador from Sweden and the Swedish charge d’affaires in Rabat, stating that the reason was “repeated provocations that were carried out under the complacent eyes of the Swedish government”.

See also Colombia: Children missing for 40 days in the jungle found alive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the burning of the Koran in Sweden. The two countries are supposed to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership next week.

Also President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the burning of the Koran in strong terms.

“In the end, we will teach arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought,” Erdoğan said, according to the news agency.

Turkey and Sweden are supposed to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership next week in Brussels.

The burning of the Koran has been considered particularly offensive because of its timing, as Wednesday marked one of the most important holidays in Islamic culture, Id al-Adha.