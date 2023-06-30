Burning the Koran | Large demonstration in front of the Swedish and Finnish embassies in Baghdad – Live broadcast underway

A large demonstration is planned for Friday in front of the joint mission area of ​​Finland, Sweden and Norway in Baghdad. “You can burn LGBT flags, but not the Swedish flag,” the organizers instruct.

Demonstrations is expected to continue in front of the joint embassy area of ​​Finland, Sweden and Norway in Baghdad on Friday afternoon. The staff of the embassies were on high alert, because on Thursday the protesters managed to break through the wall into the embassy area.

On Friday, up to thousands of demonstrators representing different factions are expected, the deputy head of the Finnish mission Anna Malinen He tells HS about Iraq.

Representatives of different Shiite factions were coming to the embassies, which raised concerns about possible clashes between them.

Swedish allowed the protester Salwan Momika tear and burn Koran on Wednesday in front of the Great Mosque in Stockholm, Reuters reported, among others.

of the Koran the burning has caused an avalanche of objections in many Muslim countries, including Turkey, whose approval is behind Sweden’s admission to NATO.

The protesters who stormed the embassy grounds on Thursday were a Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr supporters. Their representative has stated that they received an expression of their displeasure on Thursday of the Koran from combustion, says Malinen.

The embassies of Finland, Sweden and Norway operate surrounded by the same walls in four different buildings, which are connected in different ways. According to Malinen, the security staff had gone to check that there had been no entry into the Finnish embassy.

Great demonstrationS It started in Baghdad on Friday at 5 p.m.

Malinen has seen the daily order of the Central Committee of the protesters, which forbids covering the face and entering the embassy area over the wall. It bans political slogans and flags. Burning Swedish flags is prohibited. According to the order of the day, “only lgbt flags” may be burned.

The organizers have promised full cooperation with the security personnel.

“It can go either way: calmly or unsteadily. It doesn’t take much to provoke a large crowd,” says Malinen.

Embassies according to the Vienna Diplomatic Agreement, the host country is responsible for security.

“The situation is open. We expect the Iraqi authorities to take care of the security of the embassy in accordance with the Vienna Diplomatic Convention. It remains to be seen what that means,” the ambassador Matti Lassila told HS on Friday.

Finland has not yet sent a note to Iraq.

When the acute situation is over, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will handle the situation with Iraq “carefully and personally”, says Lassila.

in Sweden according to Reuters, the police have started a criminal investigation Koran against the burning man. According to the police, the burning of the Koran was allowed in the name of freedom of speech. Because the man smoked of the Koran near the mosque, the Swedish police suspect him of incitement against an ethnic group.

The case has also sparked protests in Iran: