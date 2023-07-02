Burning the Koran | Iran will not send an ambassador to Sweden because of the Koran burning

Iran has already chosen its future ambassador to Sweden, but will not send him to the country because of Wednesday’s Koran burning.

Iran will not send a new ambassador to Sweden for the time being due to the burning of the Koran in Stockholm on Wednesday, the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday according to news agency Reuters.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s new ambassador to Sweden has already been chosen Hojatullah Faghani and the administrative process on the matter has been completed, but he will not be sent to Sweden for violating the Koran.

Man tore up and burned of the Koran on Wednesday in front of the central mosque in Stockholm, which has widely angered Muslim countries and caused, among other things, riots At the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

Iran invited Sweden to interview Iran’s charge d’affaires, i.e. the ambassador’s deputy, due to the incident.

The police had previously denied the request to burn the Koran based on security concerns, but the administrative court and later the chamber court, acting as the second instance, nevertheless considered that the police had no grounds not to grant permission.

Amir-Abdollahian did not say when Iran would send an ambassador to Sweden.