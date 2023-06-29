Burning the Koran | Finnish diplomats fled the embassy in Baghdad: “Unwanted persons started coming over the walls”

Nordic diplomats were evacuated when protesters began to gather in front of the gates and climb over them.

Picket briefly invaded the common area of ​​the Swedish, Finnish and Norwegian embassies on Thursday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The demonstration was caused by Sweden’s decision to allow the burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, in a demonstration based on freedom of expression.

All Nordic diplomats were evacuated from the area, the deputy head of the Finnish mission Anna Malinen tells HS. He says that the demonstration was expected to start only on Friday.

“Suddenly, people started gathering outside our walls. We left when unwanted persons started coming over the walls. We had 15 minutes to leave the area.”

The protesters only got inside the walls when the embassy had already been evacuated, Malinen says.

Finland has two diplomats and four security guards in Baghdad, who previously reported on the evacuation Yle tells.

Iraqi demonstrators burned a rainbow flag in protest of Sweden's decision to allow the burning of the Koran at a demonstration under freedom of expression.

According to Malinen the protesters are probably a Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr supporters. According to him, Sadr urged his supporters on Twitter at noon to demonstrate against Sweden already today, Thursday.

Malinen cannot estimate how large a number of protesters were there. He says that he read in the local media that approximately one hundred people were present.

According to an AFP photographer who was there, the protesters were inside the area for about 15 minutes, until they left peacefully, escorted by security forces.

“The word calm has been used in the media. We just stated that if we start to penetrate the walls, I think at that point we will no longer be peaceful,” commented Malinen.

A protester held a picture of Shia religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

According to Malinen the delegation left the place escorted by security personnel and in accordance with their instructions. He credits his security personnel who got everyone inside the embassy out safely.

“This showed that we have a good security apparatus to protect us.”

He says that the Finnish mission is now safe and in a good mood. They are waiting for the situation to calm down and for them to be able to continue their everyday life.

“It’s quite peaceful here in the city, and Finns are not under any kind of threat. We just happened to be in the same premises and that’s why we got involved in this situation.”

Malinen says that it has been “very, very calm” in Baghdad for a long time. On the other hand, he describes Iraq as a place where “the situation may escalate” quickly, which is why it is important that security measures are good. According to him, the last time the mission was protesting the burning of the Koran was in January. At that time, the delegation left the place in good time.

“We are monitoring the situation to see when it is safe to return. We expect that the demonstration announced for tomorrow will be big, so we probably won’t be able to return right away.”

Demonstrators briefly reached the grounds of the Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian embassies.

SWEDISH the decision to allow the burning of the Koran has aroused strong criticism and opposition in Muslim countries, according to the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

On Wednesday, a 37-year-old man protested in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque tearing up and burning the Koran.

Among others, Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia have warned that the burning of the Koran will “cause outrage” among Muslims all over the world.

The burning of the Koran has been considered particularly offensive because of its timing, as Wednesday marked one of the most important holidays in Islamic culture, Id al-Adha.