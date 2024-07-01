The weaving of history begins, believe me when I say that the thread with which it is woven is not of the best quality. Centaur of the North The phrase “No one does well what they don’t know” is attributed; Consequently, a Republic will never be made with ignorant people, whatever plan is adopted.” You will agree with me that it is a powerful expression and the result of good reflection. By a fluke the donkey played the flute, not that he knew, that’s what they want to do with him Power of attorneyto believe that the choice is the solution, is to bet on the discovery of the flute that the little donkey made.

The forums on the reform of the judiciary, almost at the same time the declaration and defense that nothing will be changed in the proposal. The faramala in march, the Republic of a single power is his dream. The Legislative without the desire for independence, the Judiciary harassed by ignorance, Pancho Villa said well; There will never be a Republic with ignorant people.

Minister Javier Laynez and Ministers Margarita Ríos and Norma Piña, president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, They have properly expressed the arguments of defense against the absurdity of the president and his court, there is no free thought, they go because they go. The virtual President allows it, approves it and defends it. One after another, in each stage she stepped on, she launched her survey on the reform, she clearly raised the question about the election of judges. The targeted public cried yes. It’s the will of the people they say now, idiots who don’t go. The country is going to pay dearly for the madness of these years.

It’s a hot summerthe fire of wrath has been launched against the Republicagainst democracy, against the people who do not want to have a reason to exist. We will know the extent of the fire in our generations. It will not be long, by autumn we will have news, while we cannot pretend that the Virgin speaks to us and neglect the fabric of history that we live. As I have been telling you for several installments, no longer by one, one as it may be, the creatures! … in time.

The violence continues in the state, the governor must talk and act with whom? He knows, let’s say, to begin with, with his operators in the matter. It is curious that in the country we debate about the election of judges and the governments ignore the impunity that allows the growth of crimes and the degrees of violence. Impunity has a lot to do with the administration of justice, the investigation, the salaries and the human and material resources of the police corporations including the National Guard and the prosecutor’s offices with the investigation folders. Do you believe that by electing judges the problem of violence and the administration of justice will end? Oh my God! It’s not about playing the flute like the little donkey who didn’t end up being a musician, ah! but they voted for disaster. It’s time that I can’t find their reason for being. We will continue this topic…

Postscript. – Ricardo makes a living delivering tortillas in grocery stores in the south of the city. He is a son, father, and husband. He was run over and is now struggling to survive the tremendous and unexpected impact. He and his family need support. The situation should make us think about the value of life and the risk of driving without care and caution.

Postscript 2.- Please let’s not live as if nothing happened.