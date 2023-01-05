Are you saying the government will help us, Professor? You don’t know the government?”

Juan Rulfo, ‘The plain on fire’

Since October 2022, the residents of Mexicaltongo, a small town in the Mexican municipality of Jilotepec, have been complaining of a persistent smell of gasoline in the spring that supplies water to their community and to Soyaniquilpan, State of Mexico, and Tula de Allende, Hidalgo. . But since they are small, poor people, with no political importance, nobody paid attention to them.

On December 31, at about seven in the morning, the spring burst into flames. Areli Alcántara, a local, launched a call for help on Twitter the following day, through the account @AreliAlcan, with just three followers: “Our spring is burning and they don’t give us support, it’s our spring where we drink water and give to the animals, please help us”.

No authority paid attention, not even before the flames. It took a group of locals blocking the Mexico-Querétaro highway for seven hours on January 2, causing enormous damage to those passing by, for Pemex to commit to investigating the apparent case of fuel contamination. On the night of the 2nd, when the flames had been burning for two and a half days, the municipal president of Jilotepec, Rodolfo Nogués, reported that Pemex had agreed to visit the spring to determine the causes of the fire.

Pemex executives declined to comment. Yesterday, in fact, the general director of the company, the agronomist Octavio Romero Oropeza, appeared at the press conference at the National Palace to explain, in the words of the Secretary of Agriculture, “how the fertilizer is produced and how it is distributed in a strategically so that it finally reaches the producers directly”. He didn’t say a word to the burning spring of Mexicaltongo. Perhaps he remembered Juan Rulfo’s phrase in El llano en llamas: he is “people of the towns”, he does not deserve attention from the great lords of the government.

I have shared several messages from residents of Mexicaltongo. One says: “I grew up in that spring. My grandparents, may they rest in peace, used the water. It was wonderful to be able to run in the river, bathe, wash clothes. If the grandparents of many of us saw what is happening, their hearts would break. They taught us to respect the land. Today my heart is full of sadness.”

One can understand industrial accidents. Mexico is not the only country that suffers from them. Even here, when they are generated by private companies, the authority intervenes, closes facilities and forces repair of the damage. Pemex, however, enjoys a patent of impunity; it is industry, but also government, and that allows it to do what it wants, without acknowledging responsibilities.

The fact that since October the residents of Mexicaltongo have pointed out the smell of gasoline without anyone paying attention, and that there has been no attention when the spring burst into flames, is a sign of the lack of sensitivity of those responsible for this contamination. It is also true that they did not agree to investigate until the residents blocked an important communication channel.

In a country where neither the law nor the institutions matter to the authority, blockades become the only way to get justice. When the polluting industry is owned by the government, how can a people demand that a process that severely hurts them be stopped?

“I would say that it is the place where sadness nests,” wrote Rulfo, also in El llano en llamas. Before it boiled with life with the waters of the spring, today it burns in flames with the gasoline for which nobody wants to take responsibility.

