Soon it will be possible for players to play again Horizon Forbidden West thanks to the imminent arrival of its expansion Burning Shores. If you have expectations for this release, it is important that you know that sony has revealed the price and other interesting details about this exciting content.

Through the blog of PlayStation, the company made public that the pre-sale of the content begins today. Those players who decide to reserve it will get various prizes, such as the dye for the Black Tide outfit and a bow of the same name, which can be obtained as soon as the first merchant is found.

Players will have an epic adventure at their disposal with the expansion, which will take Aloy to explore a new region located to the south of the Lands of the Tenakth Clans. Guerrilla has reported that in order to access the content you must have completed the main game.

To enjoy Burning Shoresinterested players must invest $19.99 USD, although the duration of the content has not yet been revealed. It should be noted that this expansion will be exclusive to playstation 5which means that it will not be available for Playstation 4. Below, you can view their new trailer:

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores It will be available on April 19 for PlayStation 5.

Via: PSBlog