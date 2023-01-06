A luxurious body showed the Mexican model and instagramer, Karely Ruiz, who posed in a spicy and daring swimsuit in the style of the cartoon of ‘Sponge Bob’which caught the attention of millions of his followers in his official accounts.

Karely Ruiz did not give her fans a break in this daring photo session, since she has become a specialist in captivating the hearts of her followers in each of her postcards. A clear example is this photo session that has just been uploaded after having more than 130,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

This makes it clear that Karely Ruiz continues to be the number one instagram influencer in all of Mexico and worldwide, she is already making a lot of noise to get on that privileged list.

And it is that the amazing body that the Mexican wears is the perfect ingredient to continue stealing the looks of the followers in each of her postcards that she shares on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Karely Ruiz looks monumental in a flirty swimsuit. Photo: Instagram Karely Ruiz

At the moment, he maintains a large number of followers on Instagram, having 7.4 million and expects to reach eight million this year, which is just beginning to develop.

Karely Ruiz has been very active in her official accounts, posing in different outfits and swimsuits in order to continue to be one of the great trends in Mexico and part of the world.