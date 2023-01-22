Quran-burning politician Rasmus Paludan: It’s sad that so many people are threatening to kill me

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, who burned the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, complained about death threats in an interview with the newspaper expressen.

According to Paludan, he thought he “expressed his attitude towards Turkey, and that’s it,” but the situation was different. “It makes me sad that so many people are threatening to kill me,” he added. At the same time, the politician said that he did not regret his act, since, in his opinion, there were important political reasons for him.

The action with the burning of the holy book took place in Stockholm on January 21. It was coordinated with the local authorities and passed under the control of the police. In his speech, Paludan criticized NATO, Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.