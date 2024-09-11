Measure is a result of dry weather, high occurrence of fires and poor air quality

THE Cetesb (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo) has temporarily suspended burning authorizations in the State. Authorizations may be issued for prescribed burning aimed at preventing fires; creating black firebreaks or upon direct request from the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply for phytosanitary purposes.

The measure is a result of the scenario of dry weather, high occurrence of fires and poor air quality that favor the increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

According to the Civil Defensethe poor air quality caused by the fires is aggravated by the action of a hot, dry and stable air mass, combined with the lack of rain, which makes it difficult for pollutants to disperse. The agency’s Fire Risk Map indicates an emergency level for fires in almost the entire state of São Paulo until next year. Saturday (14.Sep.2024).

According to information from the state government, 41 of the 57 measuring stations in the state indicated that the air quality was poor or very poor on Tuesday (September 10), which can cause symptoms such as dry cough, fatigue, burning eyes, nose and throat, shortness of breath and wheezing in more severe cases. The most serious effects can appear in children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart diseases.

In the capital of São Paulo, the sky has few clouds, heat and dry fog. According to the automatic weather stations of the CGE (Emergency Management Center) of the city hall, the thermometers showed 33°C in Itaquera, in the east zone, and 31°C in Parelheiros, in the extreme south zone.

The relative humidity in these locations is 20% to 28%, respectively. The Comdec (Municipal Civil Defense Coordination) decreed, at 11:45 am, a state of alert due to low air humidity throughout the city.

TREND

According to CGE meteorologists, the dry air mass will persist until next Saturday (14.Sep), causing days with above-average temperatures and low air humidity for much of the day, which increases the risk of fires in vegetated areas, and does not favor the dispersion of pollutants, which contributes to the poor air quality.

Wednesday (11th September) will be another day with predominantly sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will range from 18°C ​​at dawn to 34°C in the middle of the afternoon.

On Thursday (12.Sep), the atmospheric scenario does not change, maintaining strong sunshine, dry fog and low air humidity, with a minimum temperature of 19° C and a maximum of 34° C.

With information from Brazil Agency.