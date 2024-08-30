Dozens of trucks and buses burned. Armed clashes between members of the Sinaloa Cartel and elements of the Army. Drug blockades on the main access roads and highways. Violence broke out this Thursday in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, amid tensions following the capture of Ismael The May Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of El Chapo. The images raised fears that a new crime could be taking place Culiacanazothe episodes of chaos, panic and violence that hit the city after two attempts to capture Ovidio Guzmán López, another son of the capo, in 2019 and 2023. The mayor, Juan de Dios Gámez, confirmed that there are “actions by the security forces of the Federal Government” in the area of ​​Jesús María, north of the capital, although he said that the security incidents are “focused”. The federal authorities have not commented.

Operation in Sinaloa by the National Guard, Navy, and Mexican Army, on August 29, 2024. RS

“It is known that military personnel suffered an attack in the Peñasco ejido, information on these events is being gathered,” said the Sinaloa Security Secretariat. It also reported a blockade on the Mexico 15 highway, near El Limón. The videos, which have gone viral on social media, show trucks burning, large columns of smoke and roads blocked to prevent the arrival of security forces. The installation of tire-stoppers at various points in Culiacán is also reported.

The Autonomous University of Sinaloa, with around 170,000 students in the state, suspended classes due to the violence. Several public transportation routes were also reported to have been suspended. State and municipal authorities have called on the population to remain calm. There is no official information on deaths, injuries or arrests.

Information under development.

