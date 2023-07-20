Burning of the Koran, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad attacked and set on fire

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in the early hours of the morning and set fire to it in protest against the possibility of a new episode after the burning of the Koran from three weeks ago in Sweden. No embassy staff were injured, police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Several newspapers have released the videos of the assault.

Yesterday Le Figaro spoke of the authorization granted for a new demonstration. The Swedish authorities have in fact given the ok to a demonstration scheduled for today outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm: the organizer himself intends to burn again a copy of the Koran and an Iraqi flag.

The Iraqi government has condemned the episode by voice of the Foreign Ministry, which has called on the security forces to identify those responsible. “We have given instructions to the competent security services – reads the statement – to conduct an urgent investigation and to take all necessary measures to find out the circumstances of the accident and identify those responsible”.

