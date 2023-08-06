The image of Sweden and Denmark is rapidly deteriorating among Muslims. The spiral of Islamophobic acts in Stockholm and Copenhagen, in which congregants, usually far-right militants, burn a copy of the Koran—or tear out its pages and rub strips of bacon on it, or use it as a soccer ball—has led to limit relations with the Islamic world, where there have been criticisms, protests, or even threats and calls for a boycott. The governments of the two Scandinavian countries, in which freedom of expression is a kind of hallmark, are looking for legal formulas to stop the wave of desecration of religious books in their territory. And they alert their population of the “extreme seriousness” of the situation.

On June 28, the day Eid al Ahda, one of the most important Muslim festivities, was celebrated, Salwam Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee in Sweden, supposedly of Christian confession, set fire to a Koran a few meters from the main mosque in Stockholm. The action by Momika, a militant of the far-right Swedish Democrats party, provoked the furious condemnation of more than a dozen governments of Muslim countries and massive protests in Iraq and Pakistan. In Baghdad, where the most violent reactions have taken place, the Swedish Embassy was stormed twice.

In mid-July, the burnings multiplied and spread to Denmark, where five acts of this type have been carried out in a single day. A far-right group, called the Danish Patriots, set fire to a Koran outside the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen, prompting a mob to unsuccessfully try to storm the Danish embassy in the Iraqi capital. Both Sweden and Denmark repatriated their diplomatic staff from Iraq, and several Swedish and Danish ambassadors stationed in capitals of the Islamic world have been summoned to explain the events in Scandinavia; in some cases, in countries like Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, where blasphemy is punishable by death. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran will not receive the new Swedish ambassador – who was due to join this summer – nor will there be an Iranian representative in Stockholm as long as “the Swedish government does not take serious measures against people who offend the holy Qur’an.”

Salwam Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, shows a damaged copy of the Koran during her protest in Stockholm on July 31.

OSCAR OLSSON (EFE)

In general, the response to the burning of Korans in Sweden and Denmark has been strongest in Islamic countries where there is a greater overlap between religion and politics, such as the theocracies of Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as Pakistan, a nation founded on the basis of Islamic identity. In the case of Iraq, where religious issues have gained preponderant weight in politics, especially after the 2003 US invasion, two factors coincide: on the one hand, Momika, the protester who placed Sweden in the crosshairs during the Feast of the Sacrifice, is Iraqi; on the other, the provocations in the two Nordic countries are being taken advantage of by the Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr, who has encouraged the mobs in front of the Swedish and Danish embassies in Baghdad, to display a show of force after a stage in which his movement has lost ascendancy and influence in the politics of the country.

The governments of Sweden and Denmark, two of the EU members with the highest percentage of Muslim populations, have clearly distanced themselves from the wave of Islamophobic acts, with harsh criticism of the perpetrators, but maintain that there is no legal way to stop them immediately. . Both Executives have announced that they are exploring ways to prevent the burning of Koranic texts, especially if they take place near mosques or diplomatic headquarters, but they stress that they will not amend their Constitutions to limit the right to freedom of expression. The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, declared this week that the country “is experiencing the most serious security situation since World War II” and was “deeply concerned” at the “extreme gravity” of the situation and the possible consequences for the Swedish citizenship – also for residents abroad. The conservative president added that the government works “night and day” to find solutions and is in coordination with the Danish government.

Stockholm and Copenhagen approved a few days ago urgent measures to strengthen border controls and the security of their embassies and consulates. Sussana Trehorning, deputy director of the Swedish Security Service, told public television that “the image of Sweden has changed. It has gone from being a very tolerant country to an anti-Islamic land.” For its part, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “Denmark is beginning to be perceived as a country that makes it easy for the cultures, traditions and religions of other countries to be insulted and denigrated.”

Kremlin disinformation campaign

Carl-Oskar Bohlin, Swedish Minister of Civil Defense, maintains that the country is suffering from a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Kremlin, which tries to “foment and exploit” these episodes to damage its image and prevent the expected adherence to the NATO—still pending ratification in the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments. “Russian-funded agents amplify false information, such as that the Swedish government encourages the desecration of holy scriptures,” Bohlin wrote in a statement. Following the burning of a Koran in Stockholm in January, various Swedish media reported that it had been promoted by a far-right journalist linked to Kremlin-funded media outlets.

Demonstrators display images of the Koran in Karachi, Pakistan, during a protest over the burning of the religious book in Sweden, on July 29.

REHAN KHAN (EFE)

The Swedish police have repeatedly denied permission to publicly burn a Koran, citing security concerns, but each time the applicant has appealed the decision, the judges have approved the action to be carried out. In Denmark, however, prior authorization is not required to desecrate a religious book in public spaces. In neither of the two countries is blasphemy a criminal offense.

The burning of Korans in Sweden began last year, with incidents that had much more repercussions in the Scandinavian country than in those with a Muslim majority. Its instigator, Rasmus Paludan, an extremist with Swedish and Danish nationality whose Hard Line political party narrowly lost parliament in Copenhagen in the 2019 election, moved north in an effort to further polarize society. Sweden before the elections last autumn. For months, Paludan went to some of the neighborhoods in Sweden with the largest Muslim presence. There, wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, he watched with a smile each time the clashes between the riot police and the angry residents who tried to attack him. In some areas, such as the Rosengard neighborhood in the southern city of Malmo, Paludan’s provocations led to riots in which buses, police vehicles, or even a school were burned.

It is impossible to measure to what extent Paludan’s incendiary actions benefited the extreme right, although it is clear that the Swedish Democrats – the second largest parliamentary force and an indispensable partner of the Executive made up of conservatives, Christian democrats and liberals – is trying to obtain political advantage from the current situation. Richard Jomshof, former secretary general and chairman of the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs, published on social networks that his formation will not support any measure aimed at limiting the burning of Korans. And he took the opportunity to add fuel to the fire: he described the Prophet Muhammad as a “bandit”, “slave owner” and “mass murderer” and defined Islam as “an anti-democratic religion that promotes violence and misogyny”.

Although the incidents in Sweden and Denmark have notably strained relations with some major Islamic countries, most have preferred to express their displeasure in multilateral forums. Last Monday, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to condemn the burning of Korans and express its “disappointment” with Sweden and Denmark for the lack of measures taken to prevent these acts, in addition to urging their 57 members to downgrade diplomatic relations with both countries. On July 12, the UN Human Rights Council also passed a resolution critical of the Swedish authorities – the actions had not yet been replicated in Denmark.

The Tunisian Islamic thinker Salaheddin al Jurchi believes that a few years ago this type of Islamophobic act used to provoke a more furious reaction. “Although most Muslims see the burning of the Koran as a provocation, as an attack against religion, this time calm has remained in most countries,” says Al Jurchi, who gives the example of 2011, when a pastor Florida ultra-conservative Protestant set fire to Islam’s holy book. On that occasion, at least 30 people died in protests in different cities, which were especially violent in Afghanistan. “Today, the West condemns these acts more clearly, it tries to avoid them, and this helps to calm things down,” he adds. In addition, he stresses that the context is different, since there are no US soldiers in Iraq or Afghanistan, whose presence inflamed part of public opinion in Islamic countries.

Regardless of the official reactions, prominent Egyptian and Saudi clerics, among others, have called for a boycott of Swedish products, a demand that has been echoed on social media. In addition, Swedish intelligence services warn that terrorist threats against the interests of the country “have multiplied”.

The friction between Sweden and Denmark and the Muslim world is not new. In 2005, the Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten published some cartoons of Muhammad that caused serious riots in almost a dozen countries, with more than 200 deaths in total. The cartoons were reproduced in the French satirical magazine charlie hebdo, whose headquarters in Paris was attacked in 2015 in a jihadist attack in which 12 people died. In the case of Sweden, three national newspapers published in 2007 a drawing by Lars Vilks depicting Muhammad with the body of a dog, once again provoking an agitated reaction in Muslim countries. In 2010, the cartoonist was attacked at a Swedish university, and eight years ago, he was the target of a bombing at a cultural center in Copenhagen that killed Finn Norgaard, a Danish filmmaker.

