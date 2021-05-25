Greg Barron is perhaps the only captain in the world who doesn’t need water or wind to steer his three-master towards the horizon. The Monaco could belong to an 18th century merchant fleet. At least at first, from a distant look. On the second, closer one, it turns out to be a mutation. Its backbone is not supported by a keel, but by the chassis of an old caravan. The Monaco is basically a street legal ship, and where else in the world should that be possible than in the United States. Every year Greg Barron with his Monaco turns onto the highway behind San Francisco where whole houses are transported through this big, crazy country on flatbed trucks. Always 600 kilometers to the east, to the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, to the Burning Man.

This year, however, the Monaco has to stay where it is. The pandemic also tears a gap in the history of Burning Man. One that Alexandra Lier would like to fill at least a little. The German photographer captured the Monaco and its surreal companions in carefully planned pictures over a period of five years. This has now resulted in her third illustrated book, which is currently self-published. She was on board many of these “Mutant Vehicles”, as the vehicles are called, and visited their designers and artists on the festival site and in their workshops. She was allowed to drive some mutants through the desert herself.

Alexandra Lier saw the moving works of art for the first time in 1998. In photos that someone brought her from Burning Man. Since then she has not let go of the festival, which attracts almost 80,000 people in search of a bit of utopia and a lot of freedom into the nothingness of Nevada. “I wanted to understand the topic and get to know the people,” she says. “It’s about more than just building fun cars.”









The Burning Man is a gigantic open-air art exhibition that is approaching its climax when the eponymous wooden sculpture burns down to its toes. A city is organized around it for a limited period of time, in which money has no value. Everyone provides for themselves and others with what they have brought with them. Advertising is prohibited, even brands on clothing or cars should be taped off. And those who drive a Mutant Vehicle are giving away carpooling opportunities. “You go to art to experience art,” Lier sums up. In fact, the festival site is too big to walk around. And even with the bike, the usual means of transport in this desert city, it takes half an hour to get from one side to the other.

Trucks, cars, golf carts and even wheelchairs become rolling works of art

The Monaco is a great example of this particular type of engine, but by no means the only one on the festival site. Maybe not even the craziest. In Lier’s pictures one encounters fire-breathing rhinos and frogfish, which have earned themselves as a glowing disco. What you can get out of a 1996 Dodge minivan. And the old VW Beetle, which has completed its mutation into a snail, even rolls across the salt flat as the embodiment of an aesthetic principle. It is called “Golden Mean”, the curves and proportions of the golden section are unmistakably hidden in its snail shell.

The fact that the Mutant Vehicles are real vehicles, i.e. roadworthy, distinguishes them from the other works of art at the festival. Depending on the design and the strength of the team, it can take two months for a vehicle to roll out of the garage, for others it can take several years. Usually a roadworthy vehicle serves as the basis. For companions like the Monaco or the rhinoceros by the artist Kevin Clark, it is the chassis of caravans, vans or trucks. The “Rocket Car” of Burning Man icon David Best elevates an old Cadillac Sedan from 1977 to the status of mutants. Others convert golf carts or electric wheelchairs and often send them into the desert with additional solar power. What drives and fascinates is allowed. Complete in-house designs are rare, but there are also those. The V8 machine of the “Valyrian Steel” works in the midst of hundreds of metal pipes. A vehicle like from Mad Max.

Fine dust causes problems for technology

Regardless of their surreal appearance, they have to defy very real conditions. “The environment is not exactly people-friendly,” says Alexandra Lier. It’s scorching hot during the day and cold at night. And sand constantly shimmers, blows or storms through the air, which is so fine that it is actually dust, says Alexandra Lier. It whirls itself around in the smallest crack, and because it is also basic, it makes it difficult for the ignitions to ignite and for the photographer Lier to take photos.

A big lightning bolt gave the pictures in your book their characteristic look. “It’s so big that I couldn’t carry it around with me alone,” she says. An assistant took over the job. The problem with that, however, is that most lightning bolts of this size draw in air to cool themselves. Something the Black Rock Desert punishes pretty quickly. So she couldn’t fall back on standard technology.

But what is standard in this mutant universe? Maybe just that: Even the greatest free spirits cannot do without responsible management. And so a few years ago the community of “Burner” set up an authority especially for their traveling works of art. The DMV, the mutant authority, awards the coveted licenses and decides, for example, whether the fire-breathing rhinoceros can actually breathe fire. And she raises her official stamp on the question of whether a vehicle is mutant enough or still too much VW Beetle, Chevrolet Truck or Honda Accord. After all, crazy is just good enough.

Alexandra Lier: “Mutant Vehicles: Art on Wheel at Burning Man “, Speedseekers Production, 124 pages, 39.90 euros.