Burning Man | A rumor of an Ebola epidemic began to spread at the festival, which drifted into the middle of mud chaos

Fake news was spread on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter and Tiktok.

Stateside During the Burning Man festival in the state of Nevada, false information that the Ebola virus had spread at the festival spread like wildfire on social media.

During the final days of the festival, which lasted a little over a week, a heavy rain started in Nevada, which turned the dried-up desert lake used as the festival area into a mud flat. This again caused chaos and delays in the event. The authorities are investigating the death of one person.

Ebola rumors started spreading from fake screenshots that were shared on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter. Forbes news site according to at least two X-accounts have shared a fake image, according to which the CDC, i.e. the United States Center for Disease Control, has confirmed an Ebola epidemic at Burning Man and that festival-goers should stay protected. The CDC has not published such information.

Wrong information In X spreadi for example, a verified account whose administrator wrote: “Apparently there is y..n ebola spreading at Burning Man right now,” the update read. A fake screenshot from the US Centers for Disease Control was shared.

One Twitter post introduced video, according to which a private plane carrying Burning Man festival guests had landed at Los Angeles International Airport and the passengers had been evacuated. The account claimed that Ebola had been detected in many Burning Man festival attendees and that it had been contracted from floodwaters.

The messages are still in the X service, but a note has been added that cancels their information and provides more information on the subject. For example, the alleged evacuation video was in no way related to the Burning Man festival.

Although the rumors about the Ebola epidemic have since been debunked, the incident is a good example of how quickly misinformation can spread online and the dangers it can pose.

of The Guardian by fake news has also spread on Tiktok. In the since-deleted video, it was claimed that the heavy rains and Ebola infections were an attempt by evil forces to get rid of spiritual people.

This refers to the principles of the Burning Man festival, which include inclusion, community and non-commercialism.

HS interviewed after the festival, born in Finland, living in London Laura Krohnia, who participated in Burniung Man festival for the second time. According to Krohn, there was enough mudslinging, uncertainty and even panic at the festival.

At first, according to Krohn’s observations, all the people were excited about the rain, but the mood began to change when cars other than emergency vehicles were prohibited in the area and when the authorities asked people to limit food and drink.

“Another panic started when we were told that the toilets’ emptying trucks could not get there,” Krohn told HS.

Despite everything he experienced, Krohn found the event memorable and plans to return there next year as well.

Burning Man -festival’s managing director Marian Goodell according to the difficulties of this year’s festival will not affect the future. “This is by no means the end of Burning Man. This only makes us stronger,” he said on Sunday for the NBC news channel.

The Burning Man festival began to be held at Baker Beach in San Francisco in 1986. In 1991, it moved to the Nevada desert.

