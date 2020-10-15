Russians surfing on Kamchatka’s Khalaktyrsky beach felt a burning sensation in their eyes due to the content of diallyl sulfide, a burning substance in garlic, in the water. It was found in samples collected by Greenpeace. About it TASS said the head of the department of state standards in the field of organic and inorganic analysis of the VNIIM named after Mendeleev Anatoly Krylov.

Diallyl sulfide was found in one of the samples, he said. “This is one of the components that determines the properties of garlic, in everyday terms. Its smell and, relatively speaking, pungency. One of the versions: the sensations experienced by surfers could be caused by them, “explained Krylov. The scientist added that the concentration of this substance in water was low, but quite noticeable.

He suggested that diallyl sulfide, if the option of getting into the water during the selection or transportation process, could be in the water due to the vital activity of aquatic microorganisms or microalgae. “Many plants produce different components. (…) In addition, we have recorded [в пробах] several components of plant secretions of the essential oil class, for example terpenes. My personal opinion is that I do not see traces of anthropogenic impact there, “Krylov summed up.

On October 13, Maya Rudik, a member of the Russian national surfing team, was recognized as a victim in the case of pollution in Kamchatka. An athlete who trained in Kamchatka was diagnosed with a corneal burn. The results of the ophthalmological examination confirmed the diagnosis, which was later transferred to the Investigative Committee.

Earlier, the Russian branch of Greenpeace reported that the chemical-analytical center “Arbitrage” of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “VNIIM named after Mendeleev” in St. Petersburg, where the organization sent samples of sea and river water, as well as bioorganisms from Kamchatka, did not detect rocket fuel. The authors of the report stated that none of the established water samples contain harmful chemical compounds, and the detected concentration could not lead to serious consequences. According to them, there are still two versions of what happened – man-made or natural causes.

In early October, a lot of dead fish and sea animals were found on the coast of Khalaktyr Bay, later they were found in three more bays, and the content of phenol and oil products was revealed in three areas of the Avacha Bay water area. Local surfers complained of corneal burns, nausea and skin reactions. Rosprirodnadzor did not rule out that the incident may have man-made reasons.