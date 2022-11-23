Dozens of people lined up this Wednesday from 10 in the morning, umbrellas in hand, to say goodbye to Pablo Milanés at the Casa de América in Madrid, the place chosen for family, friends and fans to say goodbye to the Cuban singer-songwriter who died this Tuesday because of cancer. It is expected that he will be buried in the capital, although Federico Pérez Rey, Milanés’s brother-in-law and family representative, has not informed about the final destination of the musician’s remains or if a tribute will be made in Cuba. He has appreciated the affection that is breathed in the room: “he was, is and will be universal and the people who are receive the same affection that he gave in life”. Figures from the world of culture have also been approaching the funeral chapel, which has opened its doors at half past ten. The actor Juan Echanove and the musicians Fito Páez and Caco Senante, all friends of Milanés, were among the first to arrive.

At the gates of the Casa de América, Fito Páez has recounted that Milanés had projects underway: “We were preparing a tango record, we had the last meeting in March in Madrid and it couldn’t be done”. For Páez, a brother and one of the best singer-songwriters of this century and the past has left: “He was a machine for making perfect songs, he has no disposables.” In addition, its violinist and producer Dagoberto González has announced that he has recorded a posthumous album of collaborations, a continuation of Dear pablo Y dear paul. The new installment will feature artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Juanes or Caco Senante.

The Argentine musician Fito Páez, upon his arrival at the Casa de América. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

Senante, trembling, recalled the great legacy he leaves and the political will of his friend: “He had a great sense of justice and never closed his mouth to say what he thought, despite the consequences, the truth was always ahead ”. The singer-songwriter Luis Pastor has spoken about the last few years in which Milanés has not wanted to talk about his ideas: “When dreams and hopes for the future are not fulfilled, they leave behind a trace of disappointment and make you feel like you are in no man’s land, which What will remain of him will not be the political postulates, but the magic of his poetry”. Senante recalled that one of the singer-songwriter’s last wishes was not to be repatriated to Cuba and suggested that the “logical thing is that whoever returns Pablo to Cuba is culture.” Echanove, to whom emotion has not allowed him to speak more, has assured that he was confident in the singer’s recovery: “I had already gotten used to the idea a few months ago, but you always had the feeling that Pablo was going to beat him again” .

More than a hundred followers from three generations, eager to say goodbye to the Cuban singer-songwriter and thank him for more than 50 years of music, have come early in the morning when only family and close friends were inside the chapel. Between flowers and tears, dozens of people have not stopped parading to see the remains of the Cuban throughout the morning, many of them of Cuban origin and raised with his songs. Some have squared off in front of the coffin, surrounded by dozens of bouquets of flowers and a black and white photo of him, with his fist raised, and others have written long dedications in the signature book. Wreaths have also arrived from friends like Joaquin Sabina, who has not gone to the chapel. And, after finishing the act, some 50 attendees of all ages launched into singing Milanes hits like To live Y Yolanda.

Hundreds of followers of Pablo Milanés gather to say goodbye to the Cuban singer-songwriter in the Cervantes Hall of the Casa de América, in Madrid. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE)

The singer Massiel, who has appeared among the line of fans and with whom she has shared the stage many times, has not been able to hold back her tears when talking about Milanés: “She was a little ball of love and sensitivity”. She hasn’t stopped crying since yesterday a photograph of the two appeared in the media at a concert where they caressed each other. The artist has referred to the first dinner at which she spoke with the composer in 1976, on her birthday, the same date that the singer Cecilia died in a car accident and that she had to go to that celebration. “Now only reggaeton comes from America and that doesn’t reach me, but Milanés was capable of transmitting with his voice and his gaze,” she concluded. Jorge Drexler, winner of 7 Latin Grammys this year, also recalled his first moments with the deceased: “Thanks to him I stayed in Spain in 1995.” The first song he recorded here was Two colors: black and white, composed of Víctor Manuel and Pablo Milanés, whom he has defined as the best singer he has ever met in person.

Together with the family it has been possible to see other faces known as Pastora Vega, María Isabel Lago, Ana Belén. The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has been one of the last to pay his respects to the person who “transferred the Cuban son to the world.” “We lose an important piece in the musical stories of many of us who have been moved by his vindictive and romantic songs,” he commented. A goodbye that takes place in Madrid, the city that has been his home for the last five years of his life.

