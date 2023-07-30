Dhe car freighter that has been burning in the Dutch Wadden Sea for several days cannot be towed away for the time being. Strong southwest wind made it impossible to tow the “Fremantle Highway” on Saturday, said the Dutch authority responsible for waterways, Rijkswaterstaat. It will therefore probably not be possible to tow the burning freighter to a temporary anchorage in the North Sea in the coming days either.

Although the fire on board had weakened, smoke would drift over the tugboats “during the entire towing process” in a southwesterly wind, the authority explained. This is assessed as a risk to the safety and health of the crew. It is therefore expected that the wind will not turn away in the coming days.

The cargo ship with almost 3,800 new cars on board was on its way from Bremerhaven to Singapore when a fire broke out on Wednesday night off the Dutch Wadden Sea island of Ameland. The cause of the fire is still speculated. One of the nearly 500 electric cars on board may have caught fire. A crew member was killed.

Freighter could capsize

In order not to capsize the 18,500-ton freighter due to the large amounts of fire-fighting water, the fire-fighting work was temporarily stopped on Thursday. In the meantime, however, the intensity of the fire and the smoke have decreased, according to the Dutch authorities. On Friday, salvage experts were able to go on board for the first time and establish a better cable connection with the tugboats.

On Saturday, the freighter was around 18 kilometers north of the Dutch island of Terschelling. At the weekend, the freighter was to be towed to a temporary anchorage 16 kilometers north of the island of Schiermonnikog. That plan is now on hold.

“The condition of the ship is constantly monitored,” assured Rijkswaterstaat. However, the danger that the freighter will sink has not yet been averted. “We can be a little more optimistic, but the risk is still there,” said chemistry expert Manfred Santen from Greenpeace Germany, who has been with a team on Terschelling since Saturday.

A sinking of the freighter would be devastating for the Wadden Sea, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site: According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment in Berlin, there are 1,600 tons of heavy fuel oil and a further 200 tons of marine diesel on board the “Fremantle Highway”. Their sinking could trigger an oil spill with devastating consequences for the sensitive ecosystem of the Wadden Sea Nature Park.