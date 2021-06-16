In Berlin there are again conflicts over an occupied house – residents and supporters set up an “autonomous zone”. The police advanced with a clearing armor and a water cannon.

Berlin – One day before the planned fire protection inspection of a partially occupied house on Rigaer Strasse in Berlin-Friedrichshain, the situation has escalated. Residents’ supporters erected barricades on Wednesday and set them on fire. The street will be “barricaded and an autonomous zone set up to prevent the Senate’s red zone,” they wrote on Twitter.

The photos showed barricades made of car tires, barbed wire and wooden slats, as well as fire and billows of smoke. Police used water cannons and clearing tanks to extinguish the fire and remove barricades. According to police, around 200 officers were on site. The picture reported, citing police information, of 60 injured officers.

“Our emergency services & the @Berliner_Fw are not let through. Instead, they are attacked & pelted with stones, including from the roofs. To safely extinguish the fire, we use water cannons and clearing technology, ”wrote the police on Twitter. The barricades, some of which were burning, consisted of rubbish, bicycles, barricades and barbed wire. There were numerous stones thrown, reported a dpa reporter. In addition, firecrackers flew through the air and exploded in Rigaer Strasse. The street in front of the barricaded house was at times shrouded in clouds of smoke.

Berlin: Dispute over “Rigaer 94” – police imposed a ban on meetings, but supporters come first

The fire protection inspection should take place at Rigaer Straße 94 on Thursday. The police therefore imposed a meeting and parking ban for parts of the street between Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening. However, the supporters of the residents with their barricades anticipated this.

The residents of the house had tried to defend themselves against the inspection with an urgent motion, but failed on Tuesday before the Berlin administrative court. The district’s order to tolerate the inspection was not objectionable, the court said. There is an urgent threat to public safety and order.

For years there has been a dispute over the house, which has been occupied since 1990 and is considered a meeting place for the left-wing extremist scene. There have been riots several times, for example during searches. (AFP / dpa / fn)

List of rubric lists: © Andreas Rabenstein / dpa