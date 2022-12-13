State of Mexico.-The charred back of a person was found last Monday in ixtapaluca.

After noon, Emergency Services received the report that there was smoke in a place near Martin Carrera street, Colonia 18 de Agosto, so firefighters went to the place.

However, when the Vulcans arrived, they realized that it was the body of a person that was being consumed in the flames, so after putting out the fire, they notified the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

After the criminal experts arrived at the site, they found a suitcase with a rug near the body and blood stains on both objects.

The corpse was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service of the Citizen Attention Center of Ixtapaluca State of Mexico, to perform the corresponding necropsy.

In addition, the authorities began the corresponding investigations, checking databases of missing persons in the area in order to identify the victim.