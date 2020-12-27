I.n Bosnia-Herzegovina, hundreds of migrants were stranded in heavy snowfall in a run-down and burned-out tent camp. On Boxing Day in Lipa in the north-west of the country they protected themselves from the icy wind with blankets and sleeping bags. The Bosnian Red Cross provided water and food for the stranded, some of whom wore visors over their faces due to the coronavirus pandemic. The police tried to keep order.

The authorities have not been able to find people elsewhere. Local residents have responded with protests to plans to temporarily reopen a closed camp in the center of Bihac for the migrants. Around 1,000 people sat in the cold without heating and only received meager food parcels from aid groups.

“Even animals live better than we do

“Snow fell, temperatures below zero, no heating,” tweeted the head of the International Organization for Migration in Bosnia, Peter Van der Auweraert, on Saturday, speaking of a humanitarian catastrophe. “Nobody should have to live like this.” Political bravery is now required. Something has to be done. “Even animals live better than we do,” said Kasim from Pakistan, who refused to give his full name. “If they don’t help us, we will die. So please help us. “

The migrants, including women, lined the floor of the only tent in Lipa with cardboard and tried to use makeshift barriers to create some privacy. Despite the winter weather, many only wore light shoes. Some held their soaked feet in front of small open fires to dry them.

International organizations and aid workers had already criticized the conditions in Lipa near Bihac before a fire broke out there this week. The EU has urged the governments of the regions of Bosnia-Herzegovina to put their disputes on hold so that thousands of people are not homeless in winter weather.

Bosnia has become the bottleneck for thousands of migrants who move on to Western Europe and first of all want to reach the EU country Croatia. While most of them are stuck in the Krajina in the northwest, other parts of the country refuse to accept migrants at all. Many migrants complain that they were victims of violence, often on illegal routes across the border in the mountains, and that the Croatian police drove them back.