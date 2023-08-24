Dhe National Day of Ukraine is a day of great symbolism. Even the controversial “Motherland”, the 62 meter high female figure with shield and sword gleaming silver over the banks of the Dnieper, has meanwhile acquired a new symbolic content for many Ukrainians. Erected in 1981 as one of the memorials in the former Soviet Union to commemorate the Second World War, the statue, said to be the second tallest in Europe, bore a long hammer and sickle, the Soviet coat of arms, on its shield.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

This emblem has been removed in recent weeks; it was replaced by the coat of arms of Ukraine, the trident inherited from the medieval empire, “Kievan Rus”. This makes the coat of arms much older than the independence itself, which the parliament of Ukraine, then a Soviet republic for a short time, proclaimed on August 24, 1991.

More than symbolic are the Russian tanks, howitzers and rocket parts that were set up around the Maidan on Thursday. The portal oryxspioenkop.com, operated by Western military observers, is considered a reliable counter for the losses of both warring parties since the beginning of the war: on Thursday it named 2,260 destroyed, abandoned or captured Russian battle tanks, 85 aircraft and 103 helicopters. For the Ukraine, the comparative figures are: 624, 69 and 32. The official Kiev gives about twice as high figures for the Russian losses. According to the portal, there are also thousands more pieces of military equipment on both sides.

Heavy fights also on the holiday

On the national holiday, attention was drawn to the report that Norway would hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr confirmed corresponding media reports during a surprise visit to Kiev on Thursday. Gahr said more details about the number of fighter jets and the timeframe for delivery would be shared “in due course.” The Netherlands and Denmark had previously announced that they would deliver F-16s to Ukraine.







Fighting also took place in Ukraine on Thursday. One civilian was killed and 16 injured in several locations across the country. The holiday in Kiev was overshadowed by the news that a city councilor from the opposition European Solidarity party, Serhiy Ilnytskyi, had died at the front. The professional soldier, most recently a colonel, had already fought in this region of eastern Ukraine in 2014, when the Russian-controlled Donbass war began; there he died.

Neither side likes to talk about the number of casualties among soldiers. A week ago, the “New York Times” quoted government sources in Washington with what is probably the highest estimate to date: the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded was 120,000 and around 175,000 (Ukrainians accordingly: almost 70,000 and around 110,000). For Ukraine, which has almost a third of the population of Russia, the death toll is particularly high.

“In the great war there are no small things”

When will the war end for the attacked country? President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Wednesday during a conference of the Kiev “Crimea Platform” that the entire country must and will be liberated. According to polls, he has a clear majority of the population behind him. In one of his daily video speeches on Thursday, he called on his compatriots to unite in the fight against the occupying forces. “In the great war there are no small things. Nothing is unimportant. Nobody is unimportant,” said the President, thanked many professional groups and reminded them of their commitment and the victims.







“Everyone who works and gives work to others is important. Who pays taxes that ensure our armed forces, defense and future victory,” Zelenskyy stressed. The recordings, accompanied by piano music, showed the President in front of a mural with the prisoner of war Olexander Mazievskyj shot by the Russians after the words “Glory to Ukraine”. The video of the defenseless man’s shooting, which was circulated in March, triggered global horror. Mazijewskyj has been revered as a hero ever since.

During the parade to mark the 30th anniversary of independence in 2021, half a year before the start of the “great” Russian war, Zelenskyj had shown that he also found a common language with the families of the dead: At that time he had descended from his tribune onto the Maidan , to offer consolation to the bereaved widows and orphans of the Donbass war and to posthumously present them with the medals in honor of their fallen relatives.

So when will the end come? Washington is “not yet” ready to press Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, writes Korea expert Carter Malkasian in the current issue of Foreign Affairs magazine. But the Korean War, with a total of five million dead, also ended in 1953 – albeit only with an armistice that is still valid today. However, this allowed South Korea to develop significantly. A similar situation could also “save Ukraine”, keep its unoccupied territories, about 80 percent of the country, and it would be a victory for its supporters in the world as well.