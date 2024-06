Juarez City.- The body of a man was found burned this afternoon in a depopulated area in the south of the city.

The report was made anonymously where it indicated a lifeless person on De las Granjas Avenue and Quintana Roo Street in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood.

Upon arrival, municipal elements located a completely burned body among garbage and tires.

This is the first murder this Tuesday and the 86th intentional homicide this month.