In Naples an ambulance was fined for speeding. A woman had been rescued after being burned alive by her neighbor. The rescuers got a fine

The health workers of 118 they had gone to rescue someone woman who had been burned alive by her neighbor. Obviously they were in a hurry to reach the nearest hospital as soon as possible. It’s a pity that the ambulance was fined for speeding. He was going too fast and exceeded the limits set for the stretch of road traveled. The story comes to us from Naples and has left everyone stunned.

Antonella Iaccarino is a 48-year-old woman who lives in Quarto, in the province of Naples. She had argued with her neighbor over a parking issue. The man had set it on fire. The 118 health workers intervened immediately.

The incident dates back to September 5th. Unfortunately, the woman didn’t make it. After more than a month of hospitalization in Major Burns department of the Cardarelli hospital in Naplesfour days ago his heart stopped forever.

The ambulance that had immediately rescued the woman and rushed her towards the Cardarelli hospital, in an attempt to save his life, recently received a bitter surprise. The tutor fined her for speeding.

The report is only the latest in a long series of sanctions received by the Naples emergency vehicles. L’association Nobody Tocchi Ippocrate had already reported the situation, with other similar fines received in recent times. Before announcing this latest emergency ambulance sanctioned on the Naples ring road.

Source Pixabay

In Naples, an ambulance was fined for speeding: it was transporting a burnt woman to Cardarelli

The latest report arrived at the Croce Italia Area Flegrea and concerns the infringement committed at 12.33 pm on 5 September 2023, on a stretch of road of the A56 which refers to the Municipality of Pozzuoli.

In those tense minutes the 118 health workers were urgently transferring Antonella Iaccarino to the hospital. Manuel Ruggiero, doctor of 118, explains: