A broken plane, a missing crew, an airport that could not be landed on: it was all not easy for world star Burna Boy on Saturday. He was supposed to perform in the GelreDome, but the tens of thousands of fans were kept on a leash until after eleven, as it now appears.
Eric Reijnen Rutten, Lars Barendregt
Latest update:
18-06-23, 22:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Burna #Boy #fans #waiting #long #time #concert #canceled #secret
Leave a Reply