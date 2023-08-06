Sardinia burns, the territory of Posada on fire: several houses evacuated

Burn the east coast of Sardinia. A large fire broke out in mid-afternoon at Mount Longu of Posada (Nuoro). Due to the strong wind, the flames have also reached residential areas: some houses have already been evacuated. Now they are fast moving towards Siniscula and the seaside resort de The Cove. Furthermore, the Forestry Corps is intervening with the support of a helicopter from the Anela operational base on a fire in the countryside of the municipality of Posada in the locality Abba Ia.



Fires in Sardinia, watch the viral video on social media

Big fire in the Posada and Siniscola area in Sardinia By Antonio Dessi pic.twitter.com/6ohNZAq2QJ — Kurosh1974 (@Kurosh_74) August 6, 2023

Fires in Sardinia, the south of the island burns: interventions in the Cagliari area

