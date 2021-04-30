Win Htet Oo, a swimmer from Myanmar, decided not to participate in the Tokyo Olympics to protest against the military regime in his country. He explained that he refuses to lend himself to this “propaganda exercise.”

Win Htet Oo’s dream was to participate in the Olympics. However, this Burmese swimmer gave up competing in Tokyo. A decision that represents a protest against the military junta that leads his country after the coup on February 1, affirming that participating under these conditions would be “propaganda” for the regime.

In 2019, during the Southeast Asian Games, Win Htet Oo made a time trial that allowed him to be selected for the 50-meter free swim, potentially entering to compete for Tokyo.

But a few weeks ago, as athletes around the world eagerly awaited to finally participate in the 2020 edition, postponed a year, the 26-year-old swimmer announced that he was resigning.

“To accept the MOC (Burmese National Olympic Committee) as it is currently run is to acknowledge the legitimacy of a murderous regime,” he wrote on April 10 on Facebook. “In the parade of nations I will not march under a banner impregnated with the blood of my people.”

The Army seized power in Burma on February 1, 2021, during a coup that toppled the civilian government of former Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the country has been mired in a deep crisis. The military repress with violence the demonstrations that take place almost daily, organized to demand the return of democracy.

A woman walks past a street splattered with red paint thrown by anti-coup protesters during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 6, 2021. © AP Photo

A broad civil disobedience movement has also emerged, paralyzing much of the country’s economy and public services.

For Win Htet Oo, giving up Tokyo was his way of participating in that movement.

“I wanted to show Burmese that athletes could participate in the civil disobedience movement,” he told AFP, speaking from Melbourne, Australia, where he resides. “Imagining myself marching smiling behind my flag, as if everything was fine in Myanmar, frankly made me feel disgusted (…) It would have been an exercise in propaganda.”

Rejected a request to compete under a neutral flag

The international community has widely condemned the actions of the Junta and major powers such as the United States, the European Union and Great Britain have imposed sanctions against high-ranking military personnel.

In March, Win Htet Oo wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), asking to compete as an “independent Olympic athlete” because of the continuing violence in his country, but his request was rejected.

“I try to let the IOC and the people in general know that the MOC is not a legitimate Olympic committee and that it smears the Olympic values,” he said lamentingly.

The IOC told AFP that “as far as we know”, Win Htet Oo had not yet been selected by the Myanmar team.

For Win Htet Oo, missing Tokyo 2020 is giving up a childhood dream, the one that motivated him to settle in Melbourne in 2017 to accelerate his training.

Millions of young people in Myanmar have seen their dreams and aspirations fade

Today, he works as a swimming teacher at a huge sports complex, where he watches Australian athletes train for the Olympics and swim long during their breaks.

Win Htet Oo claims that he has “no regrets.” “For me it is just one person’s dream of going to the Olympics, but in Myanmar there are millions of young people who have seen their dreams and aspirations fade away,” he said.

In addition to the Olympic Games, his other dream would be to contribute to peace in the conflict zones of his country, returning and popularizing the sport among young people.

As the country heads toward “a bleak future,” Win Htet Oo says he feels compelled to join the fray, much to the dismay of his family in Australia.

“As soon as the travel restrictions are lifted, I want to return to Myanmar to continue the fight, if possible,” he said. “It’s what I think about every day.”

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French