Demonstrators mobilize in front of the Burmese Embassy in Jakarta (Indonesia). And to make sure the message is heard by diplomats, protesters use a megaphone. “We want democracy to be restored. We are aware that a coup d’état violates the rights of the Burmese people “, chants a man. In South Korea, a silent demonstration took place. The demonstrators have made crosses on their masks, to symbolize the censorship that is sweeping the country.

In Burma, people use their imagination to challenge the coup. At night, opponents bang for hours on pots. During the day, thousands of red balloons are inflated. “These balloons are the color of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. It shows that we are all behind her.”, indicates a woman. The Prime Minister was arrested by the army on Monday February 1. At 5 pm sharp, every day in a market, everyone applauds to show their resistance. For their part, students and teachers are also protesting. But the daily demonstrations do not impress the coup military. The arrests of opponents are raining.