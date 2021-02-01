The leader of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party and the ‘de facto’ leader of Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been “detained by the military”, according to the party spokesman, in amid growing tensions between the government and the opposition in the country.

The military have also detained the country’s president, Win Myint, according to the spokesperson for DPA.

After the elections, in which the NLD won, the opposition has rejected the results and high-ranking military officials had recently spoken out against them. Although the NLD obtained enough seats in Parliament to form a government, the Army has asked that the convocation of the Legislative, which would take place this Monday, be postponed.

According to the party spokesperson, Suu Kyi has been detained along with other party leaders in the early hours of the morning, while the BBC notes that there are soldiers on the streets of the capital, Naipyidó, and the main city, Rangoon.

In addition, the British television network assures that the telephone and internet lines in the capital have been cut, while the soldiers have also gone to the houses of the main ministers in other regions and have taken them, as indicated by their relatives.