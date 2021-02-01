Shortly before the newly elected members of the parliament of Myanmar, the former Burma, were sworn into office today, the military has arrested the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, the president, Win Myint, and other prominent figures from the ruling party, the National League for Democracy (LND).

Subsequently, the military have announced that they will take control of the country for twelve months and have declared a state of emergency. It is a coup, regardless of whether the military uses that term or not.

Conflicting elections and accusations of fraud



In November, the NLD and Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in the general elections. In these elections, in addition, the Party of the Union, Solidarity and Development (PUSD), supported by the army, obtained bad results in its main electoral fiefdoms.

Humiliated by the result, the PUSD denounced massive fraud in the elections. However, all international observers, including members of the Carter Center, the Asian Network for Free Elections as well as an EU election observation mission, stated that it was a fair election. In the preliminary report of the EU mission, 95% of its observers rated the functioning of the electoral process as “good” or “very good”.

Local organizations with a solid reputation, such as the Popular Alliance for Clean Elections (APEL), supported the opinion of the observers. All of these organizations released a joint statement on January 21 in which they stated that the election results are reliable and reflect the will of the majority of voters.

However, taking President Donald Trump as an example, the PUSD made accusations of fraud without any solid evidence in a maneuver designed to damage the legitimacy of the elections.

At first, the military did not support the PUSD complaints, but little by little they were supporting said party to the point that during the past week the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, avoided ruling out the possibility that it was produced a coup.

A day later, the country’s electoral authorities broke a silence that had lasted for weeks to emphatically reject allegations of widespread fraud by the PUSD, paving the way for what local historian Myint-U calls the greatest constitutional crisis. [de Myanmar] since the abolition of the old Board in 2010.

The agreement between civilians and the military to share power



It is very difficult to guess how the military could benefit from the actions they are carrying out, since the power-sharing agreement they reached with the NLD under the legal mandate of the 2008 Constitution already allowed them to increase their influence and their influence. economic power within the country.

The military has already ruled Myanmar for half a century, following the 1962 coup led by General Ne Win. In 1988 a new group of military men seized power in what was described as a “self-coup.” This new Junta, headed by General Than Shwe, allowed elections to be held in 1990, in which Suu Kyi’s party prevailed. Military leaders, however, refused to acknowledge the results.

In 2008 the Junta drew up a new Constitution that reserved 25% of the seats in the national parliament for the military and allowed them to appoint the vice president of the country as well as the ministers of Defense, Border Affairs and Interior. The 2010 elections were boycotted by the NLD, but this formation won a landslide victory in the following elections, held in 2015.

Since the beginning of 2016 Suu Kyi has been the de facto leader of Myanmar, although until now there has been no civil authority capable of overseeing the army. Until last week, relations between the civilian and military authorities were tense at certain times, although in general terms they were marked by cordiality. They were based on the mutual recognition of overlapping interests in certain key areas of the country’s politics.

In fact, this pact for the distribution of power has been extremely comfortable for the military because it gave them total autonomy in security matters and allowed them to maintain their enormous economic interests.

This agreement allowed the military to carry out “clean-up operations” against the state of Rakhine in 2017, prompting an exodus to Bangladesh of 740,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims.

At the beginning of these operations, Suu Kyi vigorously defended both her country and the military before the International Court of Justice. But Myanmar’s reputation (and that of Suu Kyi herself) suffered badly, and she never recovered.

However, there was a key disagreement between the NLD and the military: constitutional prohibitions that prevented Suu Kyii from officially serving as Myanmar’s president. In addition, some NLD leaders had expressed their deep concern that the Army had the role of permanent arbiter on all kinds of legal and constitutional issues.

One step back for Myanmar



Regardless of how events unfold this week and into the future, Myanmar’s fragile democracy has suffered a severe blow as a result of military action.

It is true that the NLD government has made mistakes, but a military coup is a clear step backwards for the country (and is also bad news for democracy in the region).

It is difficult to see this move as anything other than an attempt by General Min Aung Hlaing to maintain his prominent position in national politics, and that is that he is forced to retire this year, when he turns 65. Given the limited electoral success of the PSSD, it seems that there are no other possible ways to retain power than to reach the presidency in this way.

The coup will backfire on the military for various reasons. There will be governments around the world that will now be more likely to apply (or expand) sanctions against members of the military. In fact, the United States has published a document in which it affirms that it will “take action” against those responsible for the coup. Foreign investment in the country (with the possible exception of money from China) is also likely to plummet.

Furthermore, given that Myanmar citizens have enjoyed a decade of expanding political freedoms, it seems unlikely that they will now want to collaborate with a new government imposed by the military.

The 2020 general elections again highlighted both discontent with the military’s role in national politics and the fact that Suu Kyi continues to maintain her popularity. His arrest damages the fragile coalition that was leading Myanmar in this risky period, and could also cause the beneficial détente between the civil power and the armed forces to be blown up.

This article was originally published on ‘The Convertation’.