The streets of the main cities of Myanmar (formerly Burma) have been transformed into the bloody scene of a pitched battle that makes one fear a bloodbath by the Army. The military, who have controlled the country since February 1 after perpetrating a coup against the ‘de facto’ government of Aung San Suu Kyi, have deployed tanks, determined to put an end to the massive pro-democracy protests, now turned into a full-blown popular rebellion.

The military junta has intensified its repressive machinery while in cities like Rangoon the inhabitants erected barricades yesterday and organized citizen patrols to defy the curfew imposed by the Army and prevent arrests, which now number more than 400 since the riot. “Of course, we are afraid because the soldiers are armed,” I Ko Ko, 39, confessed this Monday night, on a day in which thousands of people protested again in much of the country.

The marches, of course, were less numerous than those of previous days, given the growing fear of the population that the mobilizations would end up drowned in blood as already happened in the last two revolts of 1988 and 2007. With the last steps taken by the Army in that direction, the fear of retaliation has been rekindled in the minds of everyone in the country, which lived under the yoke of the military for almost 50 years since its independence in 1948.

This Monday, while in Rangoon a crowd gathered near the Embassies of China and the United States and the headquarters of the central bank challenging the tanks to ask officials to go on strike, in Mandalay – the second largest city in Myanmar- At least six injured were reported after police fired rubber balls at protesters, who responded by throwing bricks. For its part, in Naipyidó, the administrative capital, dozens of young people were arrested when a concentration was forcibly dispersed.

Added to the repression of the mobilizations was the internet blackout ordered by the coup plotters for eight hours. Although connections were re-established in the last hours, social networks are still restricted for most users, so that they cannot coordinate protests.

Persecution of activists



The country’s new strongman, General Min Aung Hlaing, has also given the police exceptional powers to conduct warrantless searches or detain people for a short period without authorization from a judge. At the same time, the junta has sought out seven prominent activists and threatened retaliation against anyone who provides aid or shelter to these “fugitives”.

A Burmese court meanwhile postponed to Wednesday the hearing that should have been held on Monday against Suu Kyi, whom the military accuses of illegally importing walkie-talkies. The judicial decision was accompanied by an extension of the period of detention of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who continues under house arrest.

UN Secretary General António Guterres called the reports of violence, intimidation and harassment in Burma “unacceptable”. In this sense, he demanded that the Myanmar generals authorize “urgently” the entry of a diplomat to “assess the situation.”