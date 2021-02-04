A court in Burma has granted a police request to arrest the country’s deposed leader, Aung Sang Suu Kyi, and the president, Win Myint, until February 15 for allegedly importing and illegally using communications equipment, while the Army has released some 400 people after their arrest during the coup.

On Wednesday, the Police had accused Suu Kyi of violating the Export and Import Law, while Myint has been charged under the Natural Disaster Management Law, both under house arrest since the coup on February 1.

Supposedly, the private security of the house where the leader remains under house arrest would have in his possession nine ‘walkie talkies’. If convicted, she risks a sentence of up to three years in prison, reports the newspaper ‘The Irrawaddy’.

According to the ‘Myanmar Times’, the court’s ruling legalizes the detention for two more weeks, pending the newly established military government consolidating its control over the country.

As for the president, he has been accused of violating the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus when he attended a campaign event, to which, according to the Police, some 760 people attended, despite the fact that the maximum allowed was 50.

For its part, the Army has freed some 400 people, including members of the NLD, the ruling party and winner of the elections that triggered the military insurrection, as sources of the movement have confirmed to Kiodo News.

In addition, the military government has appointed a new Electoral Commission to supervise the alleged elections that they have promised to call once the one-year state of emergency that they declared after taking power ends, according to ‘The Irrawaddy’.

The coup was carried out after the recent tensions as a result of the November general elections, in which the NLD was overwhelmingly imposed and after which both the opposition and the Army have denounced possible irregularities, although neither has presented evidence of this alleged fraud.

The Armed Forces had shown their discomfort over these alleged irregularities, even suggesting that the Magna Carta could be “revoked” days before the coup. Finally, on Monday with the arrests of the country’s main leaders and hours before the session in Parliament that confirmed the results was held, the head of the Army, Min Aung Hlaing, seized power.