The military junta of Burma (Myanmar), in power since the 2021 coup, announced on Monday a amnesty for more than 3,000 prisonerswhich includes about a hundred foreigners and some political prisoners, including former Finance Minister Kyaw Win.

In a statement, the coup board specified that 3,015 inmates benefit from the measure promoted as a result of the Buddhist New Year or Thingyan, which was celebrated between Thursday and Sunday.

In Rangoon, the country’s largest city, dozens of people gathered outside the Insein prison gates in the hope that their relatives would be among the released inmates leaving on yellow buses.

The number of political prisoners who may have been released is unknown, but relatives of Kyaw Win, Finance Minister between 2016 and 2018, told Mizzima that the politician is among those amnestied.

Kyaw Win was arrested after the 2021 military coup and was sentenced last year to three years in prison for violating the official secrets law.

In their statement, the Burmese military specified that among the foreigners there are five citizens of Sri Lanka, without detailing the rest of the nationalities of the prisoners who are favored by the amnesty.

The prisoner amnesty, a common initiative in Burma on designated dates, comes after the massacre last Tuesday of 168 people, including 40 minors, after the Army bombarded a town in the northwest of the country.

In previous amnesties, the junta has freed political prisoners, but only a few tens of the thousands behind bars, and some have been re-arrested.

Demonstrations against the military coup in Burma have left dead.

The military coup of February 1, 2021 plunged Burma into a deep political, social and economic crisis and it has opened a spiral of violence with new civilian militias that have exacerbated the guerrilla war that the country has been experiencing for decades.

The UN denounced in March that more than 3,000 civilians have been killed, 1.3 million have had to flee their homes and 16,000 have become political prisoners since the coup, including the de facto leader of the ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi. , ending a decade of democratic transition.

