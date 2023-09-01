No target appears to be off-limits for the Myanmar armed forces, which have made attacking civilian structures a central element of their war against opposition groups. Although internet blackouts and digital surveillance prevent much information from leaking beyond Myanmar’s borders, The New York Times verified video and photos, analyzed data and satellite images, and interviewed residents. Evidence shows that brutality against civilians is increasing.

In February 2021, the military staged a coup after an election, and protesters filled the streets. When the protesters met with a violent crackdown, the Opposition Government of National Unity established an armed resistance force.

The Opposition and its allied forces now effectively control half the Country. As they have gained ground, the military has resorted to increasing airstrikes.

The military strategy is to punish the civilian population for any perception of support for the Opposition, said Anthony Davis, an analyst with the military publishing group Janes and an expert on the Myanmar military.

“It is about burning villages, bombing villages and forcing the civilian population to leave the villagesDavis said, noting that the direct military impact of the attacks is minimal.

Since the coup, 1.5 million people have been displaced, according to a June report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Local organizations estimate a significantly higher number. The UN also reported that at least 3,452 people had been killed by the Army and its allies.

“Until the military dictatorship is overthrown, we will continue to be tormented by the uncertainty of what day our lives will end.said U Maung Maung, 25, who was injured while fleeing from an airstrike.

While the Opposition groups have expanded their arsenal of small arms, by air all they have are small drones equipped to drop homemade ammunition. Resistance forces have also been accused of abuses during the conflict. But the widespread impact against civilians is unique to the military.

Data from the Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows that more than 40 military attacks were reported in June alone.

On June 27, a monastery in the town of Nyaung Kone came under attack. A resident said a monk and nine other civilians were killed. Photographic evidence shows damage to a high school and a hospital in the Sagaing region after an airstrike on February 23. And nine people, including four children, were killed in what witnesses said was a military airstrike on March 30 on Khuafo village in Thantlang township.

Ngun Hoi, 40, was seriously injured in the airstrike.

“She worked as a clerk in a hospital in Thantlang“, said. “Unfortunately, the Myanmar Army burned down our house there, forcing me to seek refuge in Khuafo village — where fate had an air strike in store for me.”

The burning of villages is another tactic used by the military to break the will of the Opposition.

Daw Thein Htay, whose house was burned down in an attack, said soldiers had threatened to burn down his village unless residents revealed the location of an Opposition leader. “When we said we didn’t know, they set our village on fire,” he said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said in July that around 60,000 civilian structures had been burned since the start of the coup. Between May 25 and June 1 alone, The Times identified — via satellite imagery — at least seven clearly burned villages.

Destroying food storage facilities has also been a common tactic in the military offensive. U Maung Tun Sein said that rice warehouses in his village of Paung Hle Kone were destroyed by the army in mid-November. “When we sought refuge in the jungle while our houses were burned down, we stayed hidden because the soldiers were chasing us,” said Maung Tun Sein. “Their aim was not only to destroy houses, but also to inflict damage on the inhabitants.”

Richard C. Paddock and John Ismay provided reports.

Haley Willis and Weiyi Cai. The New York Times