The UN Human Rights Council adopted this resolution without a vote, after a special session. However, sanctions are not on the agenda.

The UN is putting pressure on the Burmese junta. The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted on Friday February 12 a resolution proposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom condemning the military putsch in Burma and calling for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi. It also requires “the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained” and “the reestablishment of the elected government”, but makes no mention of sanctions.

This resolution was adopted without a vote, at the end of an extraordinary session of the 47 member states of the Human Rights Council (HRC) organized at the request of the European Union and the United Kingdom. China and Russia, traditional supporters of the Burmese army, however distanced themselves from the consensus after the adoption of the resolution. Just like Venezuela, Bolivia and the Philippines.

During the debates, the UN announced that it was closely monitoring the situation of “more than 350 politicians, state officials, activists and members of civil society, including journalists, monks and students, who have been taken into custody” since the coup of February 1. “The whole world is watching”, warned the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.