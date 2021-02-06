The streets of Yangon (Burma) see two opposing camps in the street: the demonstrators and the riot police. The activists, often very young, make their demands heard peacefully, day and night. They are speaking out against the military coup that took place Monday, February 1 in the country. “The military dictatorship does not conform to any law”, Denounces a young man. “We will fight to the end!”, Chanted another protester.

The army seized power on Monday February 1. Head of government of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested. According to her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, she would be under house arrest but at her home and not at the government residence. He was not allowed to see her. Threats of sanction against Burma have been announced by the European Union and the United States. For its part, blocked by Russia and China, the UN Security Council has not denounced a putsch.