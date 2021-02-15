Donald Trump has already found the first imitators. On the first day of this month, the Tatmadaw, the Burmese army, staged a new coup, appointing a ruling junta around its strongman, General Min Aung Hlaing, and arresting Democratic leaders, including the mythical Suu Kyi. The pretext has been taken from Trump: despite the overwhelming victory achieved in the November elections by Suu Kyi’s party, the National Democratic League (NLD), and jumping on the ratification of the results by the electoral commission, the military they have held power, speaking of massive fraud. They say they will hold new elections within a year. The popular response was swift, and from the very day there were demonstrations against the coup in the main cities of Burma / Myanmar, with the historic Yangon in the lead. The calls of the coup general were not heard, and the military responded with live fire to the pulse of the street. Now come the tanks and the total closure. The 1990 scenario is repeated.

The immediate causes of the recent coup are clear. In the foreground is the military refusal to admit the end of privileged status in “their” Myanmar. The first coup, triumphant in 1962, put the army at the head of a country affected by the risks of secession, ready to exercise absolute power. In its legitimation very disparate elements were fused: a Burmese nationalism, anchored in the majority Bamar ethnic group, willing to eliminate the self-determination of national minorities; a military conception more influenced by the Japanese period of the 1940s than by the British colonial precedent; the fashion of the time favorable to a nationalization of the economy, and finally, so that nothing was lacking, the double religious envelope of the monastic caste and Buddhism as an identity ideology on the one hand, and on the other the generalized belief in geniuses and the magical meaning of numbers. The dictator Ne Win presented his socialism as “the program of beatitudes of society.” The thing about geniuses was of double use: they were used since 1990 by the dictatorship to demonize the opposition Suu Kyi, as a devouring ogress of the people, but above all they served to sacralize her figure. The nats or Burmese geniuses are unfortunate figures, who die for the good, as happened to the father of Suu Kyi, father of independence assassinated. It only remained to assume the demand of metta, of active compassion in the face of military brutality, so that his name, mentioned in English as the Lady or our Lady, was the object of a religious exaltation, as I could see during my trip to Burma in 2012. The taking of position endorsing the genocide of the Rohingya in The Hague destroyed its prestige in the West, without affecting the Buddhist majority of the country, which, like in Sri Lanka, another country of traditional Buddhism, harbors a xenophobic sentiment and anti-Muslim. Non-violence ceases to act when negative karma is assigned to the other.

The Army built in more than half a century a State within the State, with an enormous accumulation of wealth and corruption. In the pact with Suu Kyi of 2011, they kept intact both their area of ​​economic-political power and their impunity for a brutal policy exercised against national minorities, such as Shan or Karen, after the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya. They could not face the risk of a constitutional reform after the November disaster. They have acted accordingly.

They have China behind. Some had doubts about his attitude, thinking about the slowdown given by the military in 2011 to the construction of the huge Myitsone dam on the upper Irrawaddy. At that time, popular pressure was too strong, from an anti-Chinese nationalism that arose from the perception that the work not only destroyed the ecosystem, as in Laos with the Mekong, but also flooded the Kachin country, threatening the entire basin of the great river with drought. and it only benefited the country-builder. Since then, China pressures and threatens, Suu Kyi gives in but runs into popular opposition, and without a doubt a new dictatorship offers renewal and stability to realize the Communications Belt of SE Asia. Neither China nor Putin is for democracies. That is why Xi had been protecting Myanmar at the UN against the Rohingya and has now vetoed the condemnation of the coup in the Security Council, dragging the authoritarian countries of the area in an approval full of good words. Weeks before the military coup, a Chinese envoy praised General Aung Min Hliang “the role reserved for the army in national transformation.” Just like Xi a year ago: democracy is over. Like in Hong Kong.