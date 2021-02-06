Several thousand Burmese demonstrate in Rangoon (Burma), Saturday, February 6, during the largest rally since the military coup that overthrew the head of the civil government, Aung San Suu Kyi, Monday. The putschist generals, with whom the UN has established a first contact, censor the internet in parallel across the country, according to an NGO.

“Down with the military dictatorship”, shouted protesters in the economic capital, waving red flags in the colors of the National League for Democracy (LND), the party of the former 75-year-old leader, arrested Monday. The latter is found “under house arrest” in the capital Naypyidaw, “in good health”, according to a spokesperson for the NLD.

Other demonstrators made the three-fingered salute, a gesture of resistance borrowed from American cinema. The police were deployed in large numbers, blocking several nearby roads and installing two water cannons, according to AFP journalists present on the spot.

Burma is also experiencing “internet cuts” across the country, said internet watchdog NetBlocks. These major disturbances “started around 10 a.m.” local time (03:30 GMT), the organization said.

Access to Twitter and Instagram was restricted on Friday evening in an attempt to silence the protest, especially on social networks where the hashtags #WeNeedDemocracy, #HeartheVoiceofMyanmar, #Freedomfromfear have been used millions of times. The Norwegian group Telenor, one of the country’s main telecommunications operators, confirmed that the authorities had ordered the blocking of these platforms “until further notice”. “We are deeply concerned” by this injunction which undermines “the right of people to have their voices heard”, a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

The army had ordered two days earlier to prevent access to Facebook, the main communication tool for millions of Burmese. These networks are used to “provoke misunderstandings among the public”, justified the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in a document that AFP was able to consult. To try to escape censorship, the Burmese are turning to VPNs, virtual tools that allow them to bypass any geographic restriction.

Christine Schraner Burgener, UN special envoy for Burma, also had initial contact with the military putschists. She has “clearly expressed our position” : put an end to the coup and release those detained, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday. The Security Council did not, however, formally condemn the putsch in its joint declaration, Chinese and Russians opposing such a position. An online meeting was also held on Friday between Burmese authorities and several foreign diplomats and embassies, according to the newspaper. Global New Light of Myanmar, state owned.

The European Union and the United States have been posing the threat of sanctions since the early hours of the coup. Writers, monks, students, activists, deputies, local officials: the army has increased arrests since Monday.

The military established a state of emergency for one year and promised elections at the end of this period. The army chief explained his passage in force by alleging that there had been“huge“fraud in the legislative elections of November, massively won by the NLD. In reality, the generals feared to see their influence diminish after the victory of the party, which could have wanted to modify the Constitution, very favorable to the military, according to analysts.